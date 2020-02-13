Ex-Evans daycare worker pleads guilty to cruelty to children charge

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

EVANS, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A former Evans daycare worker issued a guilty plea Wednesday on a cruelty to children charge.

Pamela Viscarra, 57, will get one year in prison as a result of her plea as well as four years on probation.

Viscarra was charged in June 2019 after she was accused of slapping one child in the face, snatching another by his hair, and even pulling one child over the back of a couch.

A second former daycare employee, Hannah Diamond, was also charged in this case. Her case is still pending.