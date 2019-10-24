Ex-Eutawville Police Chief charged with misconduct, grand larceny over missing money, SLED says

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The former police chief in Eutawville was arrested Tuesday after SLED said he took over $4,000 seized during an arrest.
Chief Steven Holloway is charged with misconduct in office and grand larceny.
SLED warrants allege Holloway took $4,606 that had been seized during during an arrest between Dec. 22, 2017 and Aug. 13, 2018.
A SLED inventory check in August 2018 came up with a sealed evidence bag inside Holloway's patrol car.
Holloway was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
