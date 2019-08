Friday, August 9, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A former Burke County magistrate court judge has been charged with felony sexual exploitation of children and solicitation.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, Magistrate Court Judge Carl Alois Hrabovsky was arrested Friday following an investigation by the GBI and Burke County deputies.

Judge Hrabovsky resigned on July 12, 2019

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved