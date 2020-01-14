Ex-Aiken businessman who pleaded guilty to fraud charges will get parole hearing

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A former Aiken businessman who pleaded guilty to securities fraud and forgery charges is set to have a parole hearing in Feburary.

Jonathan Brooks will appear before the South Carolina Department of Probation, Pardon, and Parole's board on Feb. 12 in hopes of getting out of jail early.

Brooks was sent to jail in 2014 on a 14-year sentence.

He was accused of taking investment money for a fictional entity called the "Charles Howell Trust," but instead using the money for personal use, according to a 2013 release from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.

