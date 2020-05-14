Evictions, foreclosures in South Carolina resume Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Evictions and foreclosures across South Carolina are set to resume Friday.

In March, Chief Justice Donald Beatty put a hold on evictions and foreclosures until May but warned people not to take advantage of that, as rent and mortgage payments were still due.

The original pause on evictions was May 1, but was extended to Friday, May 15.

There is an exemption to the order for those under the federal CARES Act, which protects tenants living in rental properties or homes with federal assistance or federally-related financing, for example, public housing.

This protects those people from evictions and foreclosures until Aug. 23, 2020.

State Sen. Stephen Goldfinch said while people may want the process to move along, once Friday comes, it may take a while.

“It is likely going to be way backed up so I wouldn’t expect for landlords or tenants to see any immediate action," Goldfinch said. "I have heard from a lot of them ready for immediate action, but I highly doubt they’ll see their cases move any time in the near future especially if they ask for jury trials.”

Goldfinch also weighed in about the possible influx of homelessness in the area and if the Palmetto State would be prepared for that.

“Is the state prepared for a bunch of homeless folks? Probably not, no I don’t think so," Goldfinch said. “Are there places for them to go? Yeah, I think there will be places for them to go once unemployment comes. I think there will be places to go once if landlords are somewhat flexible, but is the state prepared for 10,000 homeless people? No, it is absolutely not.”

Many people are still unemployed around the state and some may be worrying about having a roof over their heads in the months to come, but there are resources available around the Grand Strand.

Since March, New Directions wasn’t filling any new beds after people left the shelter to practice and follow social distancing guidelines, but they began accepting new people needing shelter on Monday.

“We always try to be prepared to help the homeless in any way that we can so someone who’s being evicted without a place to live and suddenly finds themselves homeless, we do have beds available right now at our men’s shelter. We have beds available at our women’s shelter and also at our family shelter, which is for families with children," said Kathy Jenkins, executive director of New Directions.

You can also call the number 211 by United Way to learn more about resources available around the area.

Also, if you are still struggling, you can reach out to your landlord to see if they are willing to work with you.

