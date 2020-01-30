Ever-urgent need for blood donations continues at Shepeard Community Blood Center

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- At blood centers, you often hear donate blood save a life, and the need for blood is dire at Shepeard Community Blood Center right now.

"We have a one day supply of the O- and O+ of blood to supply our 21 hospitals and two air flights," said Jennifer Salmon, from Shepeard.

Salmon says the center is also in great need of B+ and B- donors.

"You need that blood every day for patients in the hospitals, not just when there's a tragedy or a news story."

5-year-old Andrew had the flu and a rhinovirus infection that put him in the hospital. Four blood transfusions saved his life.

"For that family, it was a crisis. It was important that their son come home and have another birthday and grow up."

Despite that reality, the blood center says typically January is a slow month, but the need is always there.

"I don't think people realize blood is viable for 42 days, and someone could donate blood every 56 days."

And platelets only last five days. No matter what you donate it can help save a life.

The Shepeard Blood Center is offering donation specials over the next few months. ​They are asking everyone who can to donate and just bring a photo ID.​

