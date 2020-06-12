Event venues are ready to test the lights after getting the OK to open

Friday, June 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- In his latest executive order, Gov. Brian Kemp loosened restrictions on concert venues. Those venues will be able to open July 1, and they’re already starting to prepare for that day.

Most venues say Kemp's order is a relief, but a lot still has to change before they can reopen.

Because "the show must go on" -- has turned into -- "the show will go on."

"There is a demand for shows. There is a demand for entertainment,” Charles Scavullo, executive director for Imperial Theatre, said.

When Charles Scavullo spoke with us at the Imperial about a month ago, the outlook wasn't nearly as promising as it is now.

“I feel a heck of a lot better about things than I did then,” Scavullo said. "I think that's kind of being shared in the community that I can see."

Right now, the community is trying to learn all the rules. Kemp’s order has 23 measures venues have to follow, including screening, contactless ticketing, and reduced capacity.

The Imperial says they'll socially distance 325 people to start off, and they've already bought sanitizing stations and masks.

“There will be additional cost involved, but at this point, we are considering just absorbing those additional costs.,” Scavullo said.

Columbia County says they see the entire order as a green light to start finalizing plans for their rescheduled fall events.

"What we've seen fairly recently is a lot of interest from outside events coming in,” John Luton, director of community services for Columbia County, said.

According to Luton, they will start scheduling small events like weddings in their venues for July and August, and July 4th at the fairgrounds won't change.

It's all in hope for the lights to hit the stage again.

"We are going to do everything we can to make the experience as enjoyable and as safe as possible,” Scavullo said.

The Imperial Theatre says they would consider scheduling an event like a movie night towards the end of July, to test the water, but they are planning to have their first event in August.

