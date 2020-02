Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- An "event" has caused the Department of Energy to trigger emergency response activities at Savannah River Site.

According to DOE, "there is no indication of a consequence beyond the Savannah River Site boundaries."

All barricades are open and all site personnel are accounted for.

No other details have been made available.

