Even a CSRA doctor is cancelling trips due to coronavirus fears

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – To travel or not to travel – that’s a dilemma for plenty of travelers as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The problem is there's still so much we don't know about the virus. Dr. Samantha Sojourner isn't taking any chances. She's even cancelled trips to states with no confirmed cases.

Four upcoming medical conferences would have been a resume booster for Sojourner.

“The conferences were actually really important to me,” Sojourner said. “But I had to weigh my safety and my health.”

She chose her health.

“We know that at these conferences, there are a lot of international attendees, so you don't know what your risk is,” Sojourner said.

The anxiety would start even before she arrived.

“I could be on a flight with someone that just flew in from another country,” Sojourner said. “And I don't know what my risk is while I'm on that plane.”

But with cancellation came a sort of stigma.

“Everyone thought I was being a little overly cautious, and I did feel like I had to explain myself a little bit,” Sojourner said.

Travel agent Patty Font says she’s frustrated.

“I’ve got people going in July and even next January that are going and have called asking about it,” Font said.

She’s cancelled a dozen domestic trips just this week.

“It seems like a lot of hoopla, but at the same time, would they be making that kind of hoopla if there really wasn't a serious issue?” Font said.

As a travel agent, she feels these cancellations may be unnecessary.

“How bad is it? That's the whole question. Because people get sick all the time. Do you stop all travel because of that?” Font said.

But with so much unknown about the virus, there’s no way to be sure.

“I don’t want to push that because what if they did get sick?” Font said.

Font says most travel insurance will cover medical expenses if you get sick on your trip, but they won't reimburse cancellations for fear of getting sick.

Several cruise lines updated their cancellation policies to allow for a little more flexibility.

Royal Carribbean says anyone going on one of their cruise liners through July 21 can now cancel their trip up to 48 hours in advance.

Princess Cruises are also doing the same, saying they are modifying their cancellation policy for tours departing through May 31, 2020.

They have more information available on their website.

