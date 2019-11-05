Evans on Ice to enter year 3 in just 2 weeks with some new additions

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019

Evans on Ice is in the set-up phase ahead of the holidays. (Source: WRDW)

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Holiday preps are underway in Columbia County for Evans on Ice, and this year it's going to be better than ever, with even more fun for the whole family.

"If you see these blue flags, those are the corners of the ice rink itself."

Mike Boerner and his family are bringing ice skating and a little holiday magic back to the CSRA in just a few weeks.

"People are really starting to make us a part of their holiday tradition," Boerner said.

It's year three for them, and they don't plan on stopping.

"It's amazing, once you've done it a couple of times and gotten through some rough patches, the ability to plan ahead and everything staged and ready it's such a relief, we're really excited about it."

This week they're laying down sand for the ice skating rink, building the rink, and putting up the tent that will cover it.

"You can see the county is pouring down some sand, they're going to create a level sandbox for us to put the ice rink on and then the tent goes up, we'll decorate the tent."

They're prepping the rink now, but it's not the only thing you'll find at Evans on Ice this year. Boerner says there's going to be a whole lot more.

"There's going to be a holiday market, we're going to run a train on the weekends, we're going to have s'mores pit on the weekends, there's an LED putt putt course that we're bringing in," Boerner list off all the fun plans they have for the season.

There may even be a surprise or two this year.

"We may have some tricks up our sleeve with some real snow this year too."

It's holiday fun you'll be able to enjoy in just two weeks. Evans on Ice opens Nov. 21st and goes through Jan. 6th. They'll be open every day, even on the holidays.

CLICK HERE for more information on pricing and times.

