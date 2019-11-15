Evans mom whose legs were amputated after giving birth to be released from hospital

Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Haley Smith, the new mother who had to get her legs amputated as a result of pregnancy and giving birth, will be released from the hospital next week.

Smith had her right leg amputated about a month after giving birth, then her left leg was taken earlier this month.

Smith had blood clots in both legs following labor and full-term pregnancy.

She will be going home to her baby on Tuesday if all goes as planned.

