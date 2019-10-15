Evans mom loses her leg after pregnancy problems go unnoticed

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019

News 12 at 6 O'Clock

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- All Haley Smith ever wanted was to be a mother.

"He was born September 10th, 6:51 p.m.," Tristen Maguire, Haley's fiance said.

But it's been nearly a month since she had little Finnley and the distance is killing her.

"He's just a month old Tuesday, so he hasn't had any of his shots yet. He can't go into the ICU," Maguire said. "She hasn't seen him in 3 weeks and she barely saw him the first two weeks."

Tristen Maguire, Haley's fiance, is trying to piece together where it all went wrong.

Haley had gestational diabetes, so he had to have a c-section. Two weeks after she left the hospital, she was cleared.

"We had our follow up appointment, we ran some errands, went grocery shopping, had a completely normal day," Maguire said.

42 hours later, his fiance was rushed to the hospital. Doctors told them they found massive blood clots and they were spreading fast.

"Right after the surgery, he said, we are going to have to amputate the right leg," Maguire said. "We're going to try and save as much of it as we can, hopefully below the knee."

Seven surgeries later and Haley is fighting to save her left foot. Tristen is fighting for hope. And Finnley is fighting because he wants his mom.

"There have been these moments, especially because it's like every time the doctor comes in, it's like I'm sorry, but you may want to sit down," Maguire said. "Just because it's a very normal thing for women to have a baby, it doesn't mean you should go into it lightly."

Tristen knows the problem is bigger than one freak case, which is why he wanted to share their story.

Maternal mortality rates are at an all-time high in Georgia, with 60% of deaths happening 42 days after pregnancy. That's worse than some underdeveloped countries.