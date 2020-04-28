Evans man's LEGO Star Wars collection is out of this world

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Back in 1999, Matt Hines' then-girlfriend gave him his first LEGO Star Wars set.

But more than 20 years later, nearly half a million bricks, and almost 1,200 sets later, he's built an empire.

Pretty soon, that empire could be a Guinness World Record holder.

“You gotta kinda collect them all,” Hines said.

Twenty-one years of searching, buying, and building sits on Hines’ shelves in his Evans living room.

“Walmarts, Targets, normal kinds of stores, LEGO stores, of course, the Internet, LEGO.com,” Hines said.

In 2016, Hines decided to try to collect every LEGO Star Wars set, but he didn't make the decision solo.

“My wife is kinda the instigator for a lot of things in my life, and it usually works out, so I listen,” Hines said.

With more than 620 unique sets, he could've broken the 378 set record years ago, but he wanted to make sure his record would stand.

“If I'm gonna set it, might as well make it almost unbreakable,” Hines said. “I'm probably missing around 40, and some of those are just sets I'll never be able to acquire.”

A former military member, Hines hopes to start a non-profit using his Star Wars and other LEGO collections to help those struggling with PTSD or other post-military traumas.

“I've noticed some friends of mine who come and they'll build and it keeps their mind busy, and the next thing you know they've calmed down quite a bit,” Hines said.

Even though he's almost got the world record on lock, this Jedi won't stop collecting.

"The Mandalorian TV series that came out for Disney+, they have two sets that are pre-ordered that come out in September, I already have them paid for and ordered. They'll be here in September,” Hines said.

Now all that's left to do is really just get everything organized for the official count. So hopefully within the next week or two, this record will be officially amazing.

