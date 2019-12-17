Evans man lights up the night with giant, homemade Christmas display outside his home each year

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

The Smiths create this amazing display each year for the holidays. (Source: WRDW)

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Some people really go all out when decorating their house for Christmas, and one Evans family has made their light display something for everyone to enjoy.

Like Clark Griswold himself, James Smith takes Christmas seriously in his neighborhood.

"They'll come out and say, 'he's started already, here we go'."

More than 50,000 lights sparkle across his front yard on Oakton Trail.

"These are all blowups that I've collected. I probably got about 20 blow-ups in the yard," Smith says.

All of this started about four years ago.

"Every year I went and got more and more, and it grew and somebody said, 'why don't you put music to it?' And I said okay."

The Smith's Wacky Tacky Light Show has grown to become a full-fledged Christmas light show with music. The process of putting it together takes weeks, and almost all of the decorations are created by James himself.

"This is the newest creation. It's a snowman, I built that this year out of chicken wire," Smith showed us all his decorations.

They even have a display for local 10-year-old Ella Bumgardner, who died suddenly a few years ago.

"This is dedicated to her. Her family always comes every year. We always put this out for her."

The display will likely only get bigger and better every year.

"I'm at Wal-mart first thing in the morning the day after Christmas buying everything out there."

A Smith family Christmas that's open for everyone to share.

Click here to check out the light show.

