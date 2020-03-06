Evans man indicted on production and possession of child pornography charges

Friday, March 6, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Evans man has been indicted for child pornography-related charges, according to the U.S. Attorney for the South District of Georgia.

Michael Peyton Gunn, 35, was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child p, according to Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the South District of Georgia.

Gunn could face up to 30 years in prison per count along with substantial fines, asset forfeiture and restitution, with a period of supervised release after completion of the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

“When a lead from an investigation in another state was received, our local FBI partners jumped into action to track down and apprehend those who exploit the most vulnerable among us,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “There will be no place for predators to hide: We will find them and bring them to justice – and halt the victimization of children.”

Criminal indictments contain only charges. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

“The FBI is committed to protecting every citizen, and no one more than innocent children who are preyed on by adults,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “These charges are particularly troubling and a reason the FBI is committed to identifying and apprehending predators accused of these atrocious acts.”

This case was uncovered during an out-of-state investigation.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.