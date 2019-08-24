Evans man dies from cardiac distress while hiking at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Saturday, August 24, 2019

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Evans man is dead after suffering cardiac distress near the trailhead of the Juney Whank Falls Trail inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, park officials say.

According to a release from the park, 70-year-old Kirk Lazar from Evans collapsed while hiking with his wife. They say it happened on Thursday at around 4:00 p.m.

Officials said bystanders performed CPR until emergency crews arrived.

Emergency responders were unable to revive Lazar and he was pronounced dead at about 4:45 p.m.

Park Rangers, Swain County EMS, and Swain County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene. No additional details are available at this time.