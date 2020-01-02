Evans bride set to feature in TLC's Say Yes to the Dress: America

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

Katie K. from Evans, Georgia is set to be one of 50+ brides to appear on Say Yes to the Dress: America on TLC. (Source: TLC)

EVANS, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Set your DVRs, wedding fans. A bride from Evans is set to appear on TLC's hit wedding series Say Yes to the Dress: America.

According to the network, Evans native Katie K. is one of the 50+ brides selected to appear on the program slated to wed in a massive wedding at New York City's Central Park.

The network says Katie has been a fan of the series for years and her husband-to-be, Aaron is in the U.S. Air Force.

The couple met on a military base and Aaron proposed on Independence Day.

