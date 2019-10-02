Evans' PDQ has closed its doors for good

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019

EVANS, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Fast food fans in Evans will have one less place to eat.

That's because the PDQ at the corner of Washington Road and N. Belair Road has closed for good, according to a note posted on the restaurant's front door.

"We are sad to announce that we have made the very difficult decision to close our Evans PDQ location," the sign said. "Our team has become deeply connected to the community and we will miss seeing you, our local guests, every day."

Another Augusta PDQ closed in late December 2017. The sole PDQ location left in the area is a location in Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.