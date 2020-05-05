Evans Kroger employee tests positive for COVID-19

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

EVANS, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Kroger employee in Evans tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed Tuesday.

According to a company spokesman, the employee had not been working at the store for seven days before they received a positive test result.

The company did not say when the employee tested positive or when exactly the employee stopped working.

"Upon learning of the positive test, we closely followed all local, state and federal health and safety guidelines including rigorous sanitation, disinfecting, and cleaning procedures, in addition to direct communication and support with our store team," the spokesman said in a statement.

The company says they also identified and spoke with any associate who worked closely with the employee in question. Those associates have been asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.

This is the second known case of COVID-19 at a CSRA Kroger location. Last week, the company said an employee at a Kroger in Aiken was also diagnosed with the illness.

