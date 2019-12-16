Evans High School student charged after bringing knife to school.

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A teenage girl is facing charges after deputies say she brought a weapon to school.

Deputies say they responded to Evans High School on Friday after hearing about an unruly juvenile.

The assistant principal at the school told a deputy that students had told him a teen girl had a knife on campus.

17-year-old Jakiyah Meade was taken from class and arrested. She's charged with having a weapon on a school safety zone.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.