Evacuees take solace in calmer weather in Bamberg County

Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

BAMBERG, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – Bamberg County was one of our areas that was under a tropical storm warning this week. Thankfully, the story today is the weather there never got too bad.

People have been in a shelter there since Tuesday.

Most of the evacuees at Voorhees College are from the Charleston-Hilton Head area. They say they're not too concerned about the weather in Bamberg because it won't be nearly as bad here as it is back home for them.

Instead, they kept themselves occupied with things like chess while they waited out the storm.

Jerry Hickey is no stranger to having to evacuate his home in Charleston.

“This is the 4th time I've evacuated in 10 years,” Hickey said.

Unlike so many other people in Charleston who have chosen to ride out the storm, Hickey didn't have a choice but to leave.

“Not me, because I live on a sailboat,” Hickey said.

Hickey and 32 other evacuees have been in the shelter since Tuesday. He passes the time by playing his favorite game.

“That's why I brought my chess set, so I always find somebody to play chess with,” Hickey said.

Chess is the best way for him to not think about what could be happening to his boat back home.

“I’m kind of on pins and needles watching the weather and waiting to see what's going to happen,” Hickey said.

The weather at home might be a problem, but he and the other evacuees with him are just thankful Dorian's destruction didn't follow them to Bamberg.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved