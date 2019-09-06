Evacuation orders lifted for all South Carolina counties following Hurricane Dorian

Friday, Sept. 6, 2019

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has lifted evacuation orders for all counties after Hurricane Dorian skirted the state's coast.

In a statement, McMaster said Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown, Horry, Beaufort, Jasper, and Colleton can return to normal.

Schools in each district are also allowed to re-open on Monday.

"Returning residents are encouraged to exercise patience and expect lengthy travel times, blocked roadways, or detours back to evacuated areas and are asked not to drive around barricades or use emergency lanes that are needed for first responders," the statement said.

