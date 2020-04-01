Errand businesses are booming during COVID-19 pandemic

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- While many people are feeling the blow of businesses shutting down or being laid off, there are several businesses that are dealing with the exact opposite - work overload. Errands Elite is one of those businesses.

The slogan says “no errand is too small.”

But the owner, Elizabeth Baird, thinks she should change it to “no errand too big” -- since the coronavirus has made her business the busiest it's ever been.

Most people have more time than usual on their hands right now, but in the errands business, that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

"It’s very busy from morning ‘til night. 7 days a week," Baird said.

Elite Errands offers services like grocery shopping to people who would rather have their supplies delivered to them. With government warnings to stay indoors and social distancing orders, the overall business has blown up.

"I desperately need her right now with the coronavirus because my husband is sick and I need to stay with him and I don’t want to go out and take germs back into the house," Louise Sheftall, an Errands Elite customer, said.

Normally, Baird would run a wide variety of errands, but lately, she’s been spending all her time in one place. But of course -- that provides its own set of challenges.

"Grocery shopping is definitely something I do a lot of, but that’s pretty much all I’m doing right now," Baird said. "Everybody's looking for groceries. The same items over and over that are not on the shelves."

But she waits it out, sometimes all day for those items to get restocked.

"I will just stay here and wait and shop for maybe 10-12 people at one time. But eventually, get what they want. I may not get it today, but I’ll get it the next day," Baird said.

Elizabeth also says she used to bring items inside people’s homes to help put them away, but because of social distancing orders, she now leaves a lot of those goods outside people’s doors to limit contact.

For customers like Louise, knowing she doesn't have to worry about leaving to shop has brought a sense of safety and peace of mind.

"I don’t know what we would be doing," Sheftall said.

And even though for Elizabeth, it’s brought added income --

"I’m ready for things to get back to normal," she said.

-- aren’t we all?

