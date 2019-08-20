The federal government suggests putting your thermostat at 78 degrees

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- There are many questions people ask that often stir up passionate debate: Democrats or Republicans? College football or NFL? Chick-fil-A or Popeye's?

But no debate is greater than that of "What temperature should the thermostat be placed on?"

Well, Energy Star, the energy efficiency group from the Department of Energy dropped a bomb shell that should have many Southerners shaking their heads in disbelief.

The group says your thermostat should be set at 78 degrees when you're at home, 85 degrees when the house is empty, and 82 degrees when you're asleep.

Now, before your head explodes, understand that Energy Star's main goal is to help the average American conserve energy and save money, ultimately.

That said, if you're still looking to save a few bucks, the Department of Energy also suggests you perform a home energy audit.

