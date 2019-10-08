En Market clerk shot after armed robbery early Tuesday

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- At least one person was shot and taken to the hospital after an armed robbery early Tuesday.

Officials with the Aiken Department of Public Safety say it happened at an En Route convenience store located on York Street and Hampton Avenue.

The clerk at the store was shot in the leg and taken to an area hospital. Officers don't think the injury is life-threatening.

The suspect in the robbery and shooting is a black male with a towel covering his face, according to officers on the scene. We have a News 12 crew at En Market.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights resered.