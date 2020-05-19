Emergency relief fund available for CSRA artists hurt by pandemic restrictions

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An emergency relief fund has been launched to help artists in the CSRA who have been hurt by restrictions meant to curb the spread of coronavirus.

It was created after leaders of local arts nonprofits met to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and its negative effects on local gig artists, contracted or self-employed artists of all disciplines.

The grants will allow artists to recover income lost due to the cancellation of a specified scheduled gig or business opportunity (commission, performance, contract) due to mandated coronavirus/COVID-19 precautionary measures. Artists are encouraged to apply for up to $500 compensation for work that was scheduled and lost, due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

The Community Foundation of the CSRA has awarded the consortium a COVID-19 emergency grant of $50,000 to support local gig-artists or contract artists who have suffered financial setbacks due to the coronavirus measures. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. All applications submitted prior to 2 p.m. each Wednesday will be reviewed the following day. If approved, a check will be issued that Friday.

The application can be found on the Greater Augusta Arts Council website homepage at www.augustaarts.com, on the consortium partners’ websites, a new Augusta Cultural Arts Consortium Facebook page at

https://www.facebook.com/Augusta-Cultural-Arts-Consortium-104132667980783 or at https://augustaarts.wufoo.com/forms/z15cvnv81nb63fs.

The fund is made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation of the CSRA and United Way of the CSRA. The fund is overseen by the Augusta Cultural Arts Consortium, a consortium of local arts nonprofits: Augusta University Department of Art & Design, Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art, Greater Augusta Arts Council, Jessye Norman School of the Arts, Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History, Sacred Heart Cultural Center, The Augusta Players, The Morris Museum of Art and Westobou.

