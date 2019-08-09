Emergency leaders practice for worst case scenario with decontamination drill

Friday, August 9, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- If a hazardous substance was released in the hospital, would our local teams be ready? That's why Doctors Hospital held a decontamination drill Friday morning.

As part of the drill, the emergency response team fully simulated the response the hospital would follow if a hazardous substance was released in the building.

People who get chemicals on them get rinsed inside a tent and then taken into the ER.

“Scenario was we had a situation in the OR go off. A substance was spilled on the floor causing a white powder, a white cloud. And the people walking by the OR got some on them,” said Acy Miller, emergency manager for Doctors Hospital. “That's the reason we had to wash the people inside the hospital.”

Hazmat teams from Fort Gordon, the Augusta Fire Department, and Augusta EMS were also there.

