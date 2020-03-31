Emergency fund set up for Aiken Technical College students

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- An emergency fund has been established to help meet Aiken Technical College students in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college board of trustees allocated $5,000 to launch the fund, and donations are being accepted at https://www.atc.edu/foundation.

“Our goal is to alleviate some of the anxiety students may be experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic and minimize disruptions to their academic progress due to unforeseen financial expenses,” said Mary Commons, ATC Foundation director.

All donations to the ATC Foundation are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

Students are being surveyed to identify their greatest needs, information that will be used to prioritize the assistance. The foundation plans open a formal application process within the next couple of weeks.

“Let us pull together our resources to inspire others, build inner strength and courage to move through this crisis and come out stronger on the other side,” said Commons. “Please consider this call to action to help the thousands of students attending Aiken Technical College during the months ahead of us.”

In addition to the fund, the College’s Blessing Box is being stocked regularly and is available to students. It contains non-perishable food items and personal hygiene products. It is available outside of the student activities center near The Hub.

