Tuesday, September 4, 2019

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -- The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office says a woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend was found dead Tuesday.

Priscilla Riner is accused of the shooting death of Dustin Wilson, back in June of 2018.

Investigators say Riner’s body was found in a church cemetery off of Highway 56.

Sheriff’s office says they haven’t ruled out suicide or foul play.

WTOC is talking with investigators, and we’ll update you as soon as we have more information.