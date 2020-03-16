Emanuel County schools to close starting March 17

Monday, March 16, 2020

EMANUEL COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Emanuel County Schools have decided to close schools, effective Tuesday, according to school officials.

School officials say county schools will closed beginning Tuesday, March 17 through Friday March 27.

"Over the next two weeks, we will continue to monitor the virus's impact on our community and will make an announcement on Thursday, March 26 regarding our possible return to school. This cancellation involves all school activities and events (proms, band competitions, etc.)," a statement from the district said.

School officials are working on plans to provide electronic resources and teaching methods at home on top of making arrangements for a food distribution plan similar to the one used for summer feeding.

