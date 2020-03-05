Emanuel County road closures ahead of extensive rainfall

Thursday, March 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WDRW/WAGT) -- Due to the large amount of rain recently, multiple roads have been closed in Emanuel County.

The Road Department has been diligently assessing the roads and placing caution signs where needed. However, the department says to proceed with caution on roads that have not been officially closed.

Current Road Closures:

1. Old Dellwood Rd: Closed from Old Wadley to Dellwood Rd

2. Ollie Youmans: Closed from Canady Rd to Gay Rd

3. Oak Chapel: Closed from Nasworthy Rd to Badger Rd

4. Flounder Rd: Closed from Sam Woods to Kemp Rd

5. Hawhammock Church Rd: Closed from 56 N to Ehrlich Farm Rd

6. Halls Bridge Rd: Closed from Ebenezer Church Rd to Frank Wimberly Rd

7. Walden Way

8. Blun Rd: Closed from 56 N to Underwood Loop

9. Bishop Chapel: Closed from Green Spence to Johnson Powell Rd

10. Johnson Powell

11. Abb Johnson: Closed from Hwy 121 to Baby Brown Rd

12. Drew Bennett: Closed from Johnson Rd to Mt. Olivet Church Rd

13. Mt. Olivet Church Rd: Closed from Canoochee Garfield to Noonday Church Rd

14. Almond Rd: Closed from Canoochee Rd to Noonday Church Rd

15. Woodpecker Trail: Closed from Hwy 23 to Gull Rd

16. Mt. Zion Church Rd: Closed from Birch Rd to LB Hall Rd

17. Canoochee Bypass: Closed from Hwy 192 to Herndon Rd

18. Malloy Pass

19. Water Lilly Lane

20. J M Spearman

21. John Deere Road

22. St. Paul Rd: Closed from Friendship Church Rd to Ben Ln

23.Laurel Drive: Closed from HWY 80 to Walnut Rd

24. Hawhammock Church Road: Closed from Hawhammock Church to Blackberry Rd

25. Terwilliger Moore Road: Closed from Grande Creek Road to Powell Road

26.Wendell Hooks Road: Closed from Grande Creek to 297

27. Cattle Lane: Closed from 80 E to Keas Old Mill Pond Road

28. Trout Trail: Closed from Horse Branch Road to Address 181 Trout Trail

