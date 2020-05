Several offices in Emanuel County will be up for election this fall. To narrow down selections, many of these offices will hold primary elections on June 9.

The following list of offices and candidates will be up for the primary election on June 9.

Emanuel County Sheriff



Jeffrey Brewer (R)



Rocky Davis (R)



John Riner (R)



Billy Brantley (D)



Allen Durden (D)



Johnny Smith (D)



Emanuel County Magistrate Judge