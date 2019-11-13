Elton John to return to Columbia for final leg of farewell tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The final dates of Elton John’s farewell tour have been announced -- and Columbia made the list.

The superstar will bring his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour to Colonial Life Arena on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Tickets go on sale to the public Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

Each stop of his worldwide tour has sold out so far in the first two years. 2020 will mark the final year of his tour.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will take audiences through Elton John’s career and share never before-seen photos and videos with fans.

Tickets will be on sale on ticketmaster.com, EltonJohn.com and in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office at the arena. Visit Ticketmaster and Elton John’s website for information on pre-sales and VIP ticket packages.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.