Elton John slams media for criticizing Harry, Meghan over private jet use

Singer Elton John said he’s “deeply distressed” by media accounts that criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for taking a private jet to go on vacation.

Elton John took to social media to slam stories that suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan were hypocritical for accepting jet travel despite their devotion to eco-causes. (Source: CNN)

John took to social media on Monday to slam stories that suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan were hypocritical for accepting jet travel despite their devotion to eco-causes.

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” John said on Twitter.

John said he feels he has a responsibility to Harry because of his friendship with Princess Diana.

“Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends,” John said. “I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.”

John said he and husband David Furnish “wanted the young family to have a private holiday.” The jet offered a “high level of much-needed protection.”

He says the flight was carbon-neutral because it was offset by a contribution to Carbon Footprint, an organization that supports renewable energy projects.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.