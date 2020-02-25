Elizabeth Warren to make stop in Orangeburg with John Legend, another in Aiken ahead of primary election

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is making another stop in Aiken this week.

Senator Warren will make the stop on Friday when she is scheduled to host a GOTV launch.

She's also bringing superstar John Legend to Orangeburg on Wednesday as part of a Get Out The Vote event. That's happening from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at South Carolina State University's Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium.

Warren also visited Aiken back in August 2019. She stopped at USC Aiken for a rally.

People bought buttons and t-shirts, held signs and cheered as Warren explained her plans.

"We've got to have big structural change in America," Warren told the crowd. "We need to start it by attacking the corruption head on."

She wants to turn the red state into a blue one.

This visit comes just days before South Carolina's Primary Election on Saturday.

