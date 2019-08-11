Elizabeth Warren is coming to Atlanta and Aiken

According to Elizabeth Warren's campaign team, she will travel to Georgia and South Carolina on Saturday, August 17th. Warren will be at the Young Leaders Conference in Atlanta and speak at Black Church PAC’s 2020 Candidate Lunch Forum.

DETAILS:

Georgia International Convention Center - Ballroom A/B

2000 Convention Center Concourse Atlanta, GA 30337

11:30 a.m. -- Candidate series begins

12 p.m. -- Elizabeth takes the stage

Following the conference, she will head to Aiken, South Carolina to hold a town hall at USC Aiken. This will be Warren's seventh trip to the Palmetto State since January, and her second visit to Georgia.

DETAILS:

USC Aiken Business and Education Building - Gymnasium

471 University Pkwy, Aiken SC, 29801

4:45 p.m. -- Doors open

5:45 p.m. -- Event begins

General public can RSVP at here.