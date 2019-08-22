Elephant dies unexpectedly at Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An elephant at the Riverbanks Zoo has died.

Zoo officials said the death of Robin, one of their African elephants, was unexpected.

At 49, Robin was the oldest female elephant at the zoo. Officials said she lived beyond her life expectancy “because of the tremendous care she received throughout her life.”

The median life expectancy of elephants in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums is 38.

“Robin had a lot of spunk and acted half her age," John Davis, the zoo’s director of animal care and welfare, said. “We love her, and we will miss her.”

The zoo’s elephant exhibit is closed Thursday as they mourn Robin.

