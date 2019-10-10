Elementary school students gain international experience with new program

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019

Copeland Elementary is offering a new way for kids to learn. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Everything about Copeland Elementary is what you would typically see in classrooms and walking down the hall, but the way the students there are being taught is much different than at other local schools.

"When they come to us it's not all about the teacher lecturing. It's about them telling us what they want to learn."

Copeland Elementary is a candidate school for the International Baccalaureate Program. It's a program that has a strong emphasis on kids, guiding the lessons by asking questions​.

"There's not a lot of sit and get. There's very little sit and get, as a matter of fact, that's not the philosophy the idea is that students are creating," said Principal Laurie Taylor. "They're designing their own learning through inquiry."

Looking around the halls at Copeland, you can notice what's different. Classrooms are represented by different countries instead of by numbers, and clocks on the wall even show what time it is in other parts of the world.

"We want to get children to the point where they are encouraged to want to know more about different places in the world."

Inside the classrooms, there aren't separate classes for core subjects like math and science. They're all integrated.

"The world doesn't operate in isolation and so schools shouldn't do the same so we have everything integrated."

It's a program they've been working on getting for five years.

"They are extremely engaged in classroom lessons because they're taking ownership of what they're learning because it's what they want to learn."

They get an IB diploma and a high school diploma, which looks really good on a college application​.

