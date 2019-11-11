Elections board upholds Salley mayor's race that was settled by five votes

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019

SALLEY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The razor-thin margin between Salley's 92-year-old mayor and the woman whose write-in campaign bested him has been upheld, the Aiken County Elections Department ruled.

Aiken County Elections Director Cynthia Holland said the board met Monday and upheld the election that saw LaDonna Hall receive enough votes to beat out incumbent Mayor Nathan 'Bob' Salley, Sr. by five votes.

Salley moved to contest the results, claiming Hall initially filed to run for a city council seat.

However, the board decided to award Hall the victory, making her the town's first African-American and first woman to hold the title of mayor in Salley.

