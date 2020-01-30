Elderly woman passes away during cruise on Carnival ship based in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An elderly woman died during a cruise this week onboard a Carnival ship based at the Port of Charleston.

During a 5-day Carnival Sunshine cruise, an 81-year-old woman passed away due to natural causes according to a Carnival spokesman.

“Carnival’s CARETeam provided support and assistance to the guest’s family and traveling companions,” spokesman Vance Gulliksen said. “We offer our most sincere condolences to the guest’s family, friends and loved ones.”

The ship docked back at the Port of Charleston Thursday morning.

