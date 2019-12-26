Egg salad sandwiches recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Great American Deli, based out of Ooltewah, Tenn., is recalling its Egg Salad Sandwich due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall was announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Dec. 24. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Affected products may have been delivered to convenience stores, markets, and vending machines in the following states:



Alabama



Arkansas



Florida



Illinois



Indiana



Iowa



Kansas



Kentucky



Louisiana



Michigan



Mississippi



Missouri



North Carolina



Ohio



Pennsylvania



South Carolina



Tennessee



Texas



Virginia



West Virginia



Wisconsin



Those who bought a sandwich should return them for a full refund. Those with questions can call the company at 1-800-343-1327 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for more details about exactly which sandwiches are affected.

