Efforts from community raise thousands of dollars for Daniel-Dinger family following triple-fatal crash

Monday, Sept. 30, 2019

The make-shift memorial in Thomson is honoring the lives of the three teens who died in the crash last week. (Source: WRDW)

THOMSON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As the community mourns alongside a mother who lost three children and was injured herself in a car accident last week, those around her are working to make sure she doesn't have to bear the load of tragedy alone.

Several fundraising efforts have begun to help the family of Tasha Daniel following the loss of her children Bryson, Bella, and Bostyn Dinger. All three perished in the crash that has greatly saddened the small community.

One such online effort has already raised over $195,000 and climbing through over 4,000 donors alone.

That fundraiser has seen hundreds of donations pour in from all over the country.

Others on other donation sites have also raised over $10,000.

Support for the Daniel-Dinger family continues to come in through other ways as well,

