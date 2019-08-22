Edgefield deputies say guns, video games the target in recent rash of burglaries

Thursday, August 22, 2019

EDGEFIELD, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Edgefield County deputies say an increase in residential burglaries recently has them seeking the public's help.

The Edgefield County Sheriff's Office says these burglaries mainly occur during the day and appear to be targeting the city, the west side of the county, and Johnston.

"It's been about two months sporadically," Capt. Chris Wash with the sheriff's office said. "Probably about 10 to 15 burglaries that we think may be connected between us and the city of Edgefield."

Video games and guns are also the bounty sought in these recent cases.

In one such case, a woman who wanted to remain anonymous due to concerns for her safety, says she was one of the victims in this case.

"Something clicked in my head it was like check the closet, I checked the closet the gun was gone and I looked in the case it was in and there were two sleeves of bullets gone, that's all that was gone," the woman said. "Our beds were thrown; pushed. Clothes all over the floor, their closet was wide open, toys were everywhere, you could tell that they were searching for something."

With her gun now gone, the woman is even more worried, knowing they are armed and she isn't.

Her kids are scared, too.

"They haven't been sleeping," the woman said. "My daughter -- she gets up and comes to the front door and back door, repeatedly checking to make sure it's locked. My 8-year-old son runs from his room checking the windows and he's telling me things I can do to fix it so it won't happen again."

If you see anything suspicious, please contact Edgefield County at 803-637-5337.

