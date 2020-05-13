Edgefield County School District announces 3-ceremony 2020 graduation

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Edgefield County has announced plans to hold three separate ceremonies for Strom Thurmond High School Class of 2020 Commencement.

The ceremony will be held on June 5th in three separate ceremonies. The ceremonies will be held with graduates being spaced at a safe distance of 6 feet apart throughout the ceremony.

"The plans strictly follow the recommendations provided by the State Department, CDC, and DHEC. As we adhere to these necessary restrictions, we take great pride in being able to still honor this year’s graduates in the long standing tradition of a face-to-face ceremony in the Strom Thurmond High School Stadium," the district said in a statement.

Ceremonies will be as follows:

Ceremony 1 -This 9:00 a.m. ceremony will include ALL HONOR GRADUATES, as well as graduates with the last name Abney through Deese.

Ceremony 2 - This 12:30 p.m. ceremony will include graduates with the last name Driggers through Munson.

Ceremony 3 - This 4:00 p.m. ceremony will include graduates with the last name Norris through Yonce.

