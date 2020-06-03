Edgefield County Offices on the Primary Ballot

Several offices in Edgefield County will be up for election this fall. To narrow down selections, many of these offices will hold primary elections on June 9.

The following list of offices and candidates will be up for the primary election on June 9.

Edgefield County Council District 5



Robert Brazell (R)



Scott Cooper (R)



Jason Furmage (D)



Edgefield County Sheriff



Chris Wash (D)



Jody Rowland (R)



Brenda Carpenter (R)



Roosevelt Young (D)



Michael Raffield (R)



