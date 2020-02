AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Sandra Dales, the wife of missing Augusta man Eddie Cruey, has been charged with murder and concealing a death.

Crime scene units were at Cruey's house Saturday when they found a body buried in a shallow grave.

The coroner's office has not identified the body, and it has been sent to the GBI lab for an autopsy and identification.

Edward "Eddie" Cruey, 55, has been missing since November.