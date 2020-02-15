Eddie Cruey finally put to rest

Friday, Feb. 15, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- After months of searching and months of asking questions, Eddie Cruey is finally being put to rest.

One day you think you're over it, but then the next minute you are feeling anger and then sorrow again," said Cruey's brother Caleb Cruey.

Caleb says the truth gave their family a peace of mind, but the pain cuts deep.

"I didn't have any idea that it turned out to be what she did and where she put him," said Cruey's mom, Kelly Cruey.

She says she visited the home several times looking for him.

"I had no idea he would be right there a few feet from where I was sitting."

She says support from her son's friends and the community helped get her through it.

I was glad that people showed up," said Kelly.

"Many people had all those good things to say about Eddie, he would have been proud."

Eddie's mom says the relationship between her son and his wife, Sandra Dales, was tricky.

There was a history of domestic violence between the two, and moving forward the Crueys say they want to contribute to the community.

"Going forward I really want to work with organizations that help with domestic violence," said Caleb.

"I also want to help with murder victims and missing people because a lot of times it falls through the cracks."

They say they want to help prevent another family from burying their loved one.

