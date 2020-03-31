IRS will distribute coronavirus economic impact payments in three weeks

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service today announced coronavirus economic impact payments will begin in the next three weeks.

According to the website, the payments will be distributed automatically, with no action required for most people. However, some seniors and others who typically do not file returns will need to submit a simple tax return to receive the stimulus payment.

For more information about being eligible for the payment, visit the website.

