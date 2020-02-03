Earth Fare closing all their supermarkets, including Augusta's

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A nationwide grocery chain is closing its stores, including the one in Augusta.

Earth Fare, which is one of many grocery chains specializing in healthier options, announced Monday that they have begun the liquidation process.

"Earth Fare has been proud to serve the natural and organic grocery market, and the decision to begin the process of closing our stores was not entered into lightly. We'd like to thank our Team Members for their commitment and dedication to serving our customers, and our vendors and suppliers for their partnership," the company said in a statement.

Augusta's one Earth Fare sits on Fury's Ferry Road.

The company is continuing to seek a buyer for its assets.

