Early voting continues this week in Richmond, Columbia counties

Monday, June 1, 2020
There’s still time for early voting in the Georgia primary in Richmond County.
Extended hours officially start today to give you more flexibility: They’re now 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The last day for early voting is Friday.
You can vote at any of these four locations:
• Municipal building in Augusta (mask required), 535 Telfair St.
• Henry Brigham Recreation Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road.
• Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 4335 Windsor Spring Road.
• Warren Road Recreation Center, 300 Warren Road.
Early voting in Columbia County also ends Friday.
You can vote at Building G-3 at the Columbia County Government Complex, 610 Ronald Reagan Drive in Evans.
Georgia’s primary election is June 9.
